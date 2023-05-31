INS Vikrant will be fully operational by November, says Navy chief in Visakhapatnam

May 31, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be fully operational and ready by November this year, said Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar.

Speaking to a section of the media after presenting the Gallantry and Distinguished Service awards on behalf of the President of India at an impressive Naval Investiture Ceremony which was held at the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he said, “Recently we had successfully landed a MIG-29K fighter aircraft on the flight deck of the carrier in the night, which was a critical operation for assessing the ships operational capabilities. We had already successfully tested the landing and take off of the indigenously-built LCA (Light Combat Aircraft), during day hours,” he said.

A couple of more things are there and thereafter it will go back for the mandatory refit, under the guarantee period, at Cochin Shipyard, where it was built, and by November, it should be fully ready and operational.

He also hinted that by 2024, INS Vikrant will be based in Visakhapatnam, under the Eastern Naval Command.

Speaking about Agniveers, he said that the first batch of about 2,585 cadets have already passed out after undergoing the required training at INS Chilka. Of the pass-outs, about 272 are women, he said.

On the infrastructural development for welcoming women Agniveers, he said that efforts are on to make the force gender-neutral. And very shortly, the Indian Navy will open up all combat roles for women, which includes submarines and Marcos (Marine Commando Force).

If they (women) have the will and if they meet the professional and competency standards, they will be welcomed in all roles, which includes hardcore combat roles, he said.

Speaking about the Agnipath scheme, he said that the idea of the Union Government is to see that there is a representation in the armed forces from every district or block in the country. Right now we have covered about 656 districts, which is about 85% of the total districts in the country. The scheme will give skilled and young force to the country and the average age of a soldier will come down from 32 to 25 years, which will make the armed forces a young and fighting and fit force.

Referring to a question on the status of the upcoming strategic Naval Alternative Operational Base at Rambilli in Anakapalli district, he said that the base should be ready by 2024.

He also said that the Indian Navy and the government was encouraging start ups in the defence sector and last year the response was good at an expo. About 1,100 start ups had participated and we have signed agreements with about 100 and out of which two have already developed products and 10 are in the prototype stage. This year we intend to see that at least 75 prototypes are ready.

MILAN-2024

Admiral Hari Kumar also said that MILAN-2024 will be hosted by the ENC in Visakhapatnam in the third week of February, 2024.