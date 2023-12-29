ADVERTISEMENT

INS Sumedha returns after visiting 12 countries

December 29, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

INS Sumedha, the Indian Navu patrol vessel, returned to Visakhapatnam on Thursday, after a long-range deployment covering over 22,000 nautical miles. As part of the deployment, INS Sumedha visited 12 countries, including with the Navy’s maritime partners in Africa, showcasing the country’s commitment to maritime security. Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankar, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, staff of Headquarters Eastern Naval Command and the Sunrise Fleet, along with families of the ship’s crew, welcomed her, according to a release.

