INS Shivalik of the Eastern Fleet has emerged victorious in the Naval Gunfire Support Competition at the Rim of the Pacific Exercise- 2024 (RIMPAC-2024), held in Hawaii and won the coveted RODEO trophy. The event which featured 25 partner nations saw INS Shivalik demonstrate exceptional firepower and precision in delivering ordnance on target. The Indian Navy congratulated the team of INS Shivalik, according to a release here from the Eastern Naval Command on Sunday.