INS Shivalik takes part in RIMPAC naval exercise in Pearl Harbour

The indigenously designed and built 6000-tonne guided missile stealth frigate sailed to Pearl Harbour on June 27 after completion of JIMEX 24, a bilateral exercise between India and Japan

Updated - June 29, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 07:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian multi-role stealth frigate INS Shivalik, mission deployed in South China Sea and North Pacific Ocean, has reached Pearl Harbour in Hawaii to take part in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, which is world’s largest naval exercise. INS Shivalik sailed to Pearl Harbour on Thursday after completion of JIMEX 24, a bilateral exercise between India and Japan.

INS Shivalik’s participation in RIMPAC-24, 9000 nautical miles away from Indian coast, stands testimony to the Indian Navy’s capability to operate in any part of the world. It is an indigenously designed and built 6000-tonne guided missile stealth frigate.

The harbour phase of the exercise from June 27 to July 7 will see participation in multiple symposiums, exercise-planning discussions, sports competitions and reciprocal deck visits. The sea phase of RIMPAC-24, divided into three sub-phases, will witness ships undertaking basic and advanced level integration exercises during the first two sub-phases.

The event will conclude with a theatre level large force tactical exercise. The exercise will witness the participation of an aircraft carrier battle group, submarines, maritime reconnaissance aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, remotely piloted surface ships and also amphibious forced landing operations, including joint operations with special forces of multi-national navies.

RIMPAC-24, spanning over six weeks of intense operations and training, is aimed at enhancing interoperability and building trust among the navies of friendly foreign countries. Led by the US Navy, approximately 29 countries are participating in the current exercise. RIMPAC-24 provides a unique training opportunity, while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security of world’s oceans.

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

