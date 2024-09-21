GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INS Shivalik returns after operational deployment to the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean

Published - September 21, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Eastern Fleet Ship INS Shivalik, under the aegis of HQENC, Visakhapatnam, returned after an operational deployment to the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean. The deployment which was in furtherance of Act East Policy, SAGAR and Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative saw INS Shivalik participate in Bilateral Maritime Exercise JIMEX 24 at Yokosuka, Japan. It also participated in the world’s largest maritime exercise RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific) Exercise at Hawaii, USA, according to an official release from the Defence authorities here.

At RIMPAC-2024, INS Shivalik won the coveted “RODEO Trophy” for precision in delivering ordnance on target.

On its return passage, the ship made port calls at Guam and Surabaya, Indonesia further strengthening bridges of friendship with our partner nations.

The long range deployment undertaken by the ship is a reflection of India’s commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific and promoting peace and security for all in the region. The deployment also demonstrates the Indian Navy’s ability to deploy at extended ranges.

Earlier this year, INS Shivalik was also deployed in the Gulf of Aden and Central Arabian Sea to undertake focussed anti-piracy operations, the release added.

Published - September 21, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.