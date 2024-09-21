INS Shivalik returns after operational deployment to the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean

Eastern Fleet Ship INS Shivalik, under the aegis of HQENC, Visakhapatnam, returned after an operational deployment to the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean. The deployment which was in furtherance of Act East Policy, SAGAR and Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative saw INS Shivalik participate in Bilateral Maritime Exercise JIMEX 24 at Yokosuka, Japan. It also participated in the world’s largest maritime exercise RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific) Exercise at Hawaii, USA, according to an official release from the Defence authorities here.

At RIMPAC-2024, INS Shivalik won the coveted “RODEO Trophy” for precision in delivering ordnance on target.

On its return passage, the ship made port calls at Guam and Surabaya, Indonesia further strengthening bridges of friendship with our partner nations.

The long range deployment undertaken by the ship is a reflection of India’s commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific and promoting peace and security for all in the region. The deployment also demonstrates the Indian Navy’s ability to deploy at extended ranges.

Earlier this year, INS Shivalik was also deployed in the Gulf of Aden and Central Arabian Sea to undertake focussed anti-piracy operations, the release added.