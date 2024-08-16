INS Shivalik reaches Guam, an island territory of the U.S.

INS Shivalik reached Guam, an island territory of the United States of America, for an Operational Turnaround on successful completion of the recently concluded world’s largest Multinational Maritime Exercise RIMPAC 2024, according to an official release from the Eastern Naval Command here on Thursday.

The visit is part of the operational deployment of Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet to the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

Activities planned during the visit include interactions with the Governor of Guam, Commander (Navy Region Marianas), professional interactions with the US Navy, cross deck visits, sports fixtures and community outreach.

