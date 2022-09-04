INS Satpura concludes Fiji visit

The visit aimed at strengthening friendship between the two nations, says Navy

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 04, 2022 23:44 IST

Indian warship INS Satpura visited Suva, Fiji, from September 1 to 3, as part of its Operational Deployment in the Pacific Ocean. The ship’s visit is aimed at further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

During the port call, there were high-level exchanges between the ship's crew and the Fiji Navy. The crew, led by her Commanding Officer, also paid homage to the martyred soldiers at Fiji’s National War Memorial, according to an official release issued here on Sunday.

A medical camp was conducted by the ship’s medical team at Albert Stadium, which saw large participation from the local populace. The ship was open to visitors during which a large number of locals visited the ship, furthering the people-to-people connect between the two nations. Further, a special yoga session was conducted on the ship’s Helo deck for personnel from Fiji Navy and local citizens.

A frontline warship of the Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam, INS Satpura is currently on one of the longest deployments by the Indian Navy in the 75th year of India’s Independence.

