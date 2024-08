INS Satavahana, under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command, felicitated Olympian Jyothi Yarraji, who hails from Visakhapatnam, for her groundbreaking achievement of being India’s first woman Olympic hurdler. The Secretary of AP Athletics Association also attended the event.

During the event, the Olympian shared her inspiring journey, answered the questions of the audience and motivated young naval personnel, including Agniveers, to chase their dreams, according to a release here from the ENC.

