January 31, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam to preside over the commissioning ceremony of INS Sandhayak at Naval Dockyard, on February 3.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar and other senior naval and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) officials will be present.

The 110-meter ship, displacing about 3800 tonnes was built at GRSE, Kolkata, and has over 80 percent indigenous content. It is powered by two diesel engines and has been re-incarnated in its present avatar from erstwhile Sandhayak, which was decommissioned on June 4, 2021.

The ship has an endurance of over 25 days and can achieve speeds over 18 Knots, making her a formidable asset for mapping waters and becoming an important part of India’s outreach in the Indian Ocean Region.

