INS Sahyadri, INS Kora adjudged as best ships

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 October 2020 00:49 IST

16 trophies awarded in various operational verticals at FAF 2020

The Fleet Award Function (FAF), 2020, was organised to mark the successful culmination of the operational cycle of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy here.

This year’s edition was hosted by Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet, and the chief guest for the event was Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command(ENC).

FAF is of great significance as it acknowledges the resilience and perseverance of ‘Men-in-White’, appointed on board ships of ‘Poorvi Beda’ or colloquially called the ‘Sword Arm’ of ENC. During the event, the Fleet Operations Officer presented the annual report of activities and achievements of the fleet for April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.

The period was marked with a relentless tempo of operations and prolonged deployments further enhancing the reach of the ships of Eastern Fleet, despite the COVID-19. The event was also a worthy acknowledgement of the ships, which under the operation ‘Samudra Setu’ successfully rescued Indian diaspora from various nations on an unprecedented scale, in view of the pandemic.

In all, 16 trophies were awarded in recognition of excellence in various operational verticals. The most coveted trophies of ‘Best Ship’ was awarded to INS Sahyadri amongst capital ships and INS Kora amongst corvettes and similar classes of ships. Indian Naval ships Airavat and Kiltan jointly bagged the ‘Best Spirited Ship’ displaying indomitable spirit and grit while undertaking a plethora of challenging missions.