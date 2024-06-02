ADVERTISEMENT

‘INS Mysore’ ship celebrates silver jubilee

Published - June 02, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

‘INS Mysore’ — the front-line destroyer of the Eastern Fleet, celebrated its silver jubilee today, marking 25 years of service to the nation. The ship, indigenously designed and constructed, is the second of the Delhi class destroyers and has rendered exemplary service to the country.

INS Mysore has participated in multiple key missions and operations, earning accolades and honours. The ship is affiliated with the Madras Regiment of the Indian Army, strengthening the bond between the two services.

To commemorate this milestone event, a blood donation camp was conducted onboard, with approximately 250 personnel and families of the ship participating in the drive, according to a release here on Sunday.

