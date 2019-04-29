INS Kolkata, Shakti for security exercise at Busan

In a demonstration of India’s ‘Act East’ policy and Indian Navy’s operational reach, Indian Naval Ships Kolkata and Shakti arrived in Busan of South Korea on Sunday, as part of the deployment of the Eastern Fleet to the South China Sea.

According to officials of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), the ships, during the five-day visit, will participate in the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meetings (ADMM)-Plus Maritime Security Field Training Exercise (FTX) at Busan. On their arrival at the Busan harbour, the ships were accorded a grand welcome by the officials of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy.

During the visit, the ships will have professional interaction with the ADMM-Plus Navies as part of an exercise to enhance the co-operation between the navies. Calls on senior government and military authorities, sporting and cultural interactions have also been planned with the ROK Navy. A deck reception for the delegates of ADMM-Plus and dignitaries of ROK Navy is scheduled to be held onboard INS Kolkata on Tuesday (April 30).

Defence expo

On departing Busan on May 1, the ships are scheduled to undertake maritime security exercise with the ships belonging to Japan, Philippines and the U.S. navies at Singapore where the valedictory of the ADMM-Plus is scheduled to be organised. At Singapore, the ships will also take part in the International Maritime Defence Expo, IMDEX-19 and the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise, SIMBEX-19.