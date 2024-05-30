INS Kiltan visits Muara in Brunei as part of Operational Deployment to South China Sea

Indian Naval Ship Kiltan visited Muara in Brunei as part of the Operational Deployment of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet to the South China Sea.

According to a release in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the visit demonstrated India’s commitment to further deepening relations between both maritime nations.

The port call included professional interactions, cross-deck visits and cultural exchanges. The ship was also open to visitors, and members of the Indian diaspora and the Royal Brunei Navy personnel visited the ship.

They were briefed about the ship, India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and rich maritime heritage.

To bolster esprit de corps, the Indian Navy and Royal Brunei Navy personnel play volleyball. The ship also participated in an IN–RBN Maritime Partnership Exercise.

This will enhance understanding of each other’s tactics, techniques, and procedures to further reinforce interoperability, as the release added.

According to the release, the successful completion of this port call demonstrated India’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region in accordance with its Act East and SAGAR policies.

