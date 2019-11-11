INS Kiltan reaches Jakarta on goodwill visit

INS Kiltan, an indigenously designed P28 class anti-submarine warfare corvette from the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet, reached Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, on Sunday. The ship which is on a goodwill visit will stay put in Jakarta till November 12.

The visit is a part of the Eastern Fleet’s goodwill deployment to the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific region. The visit coincides with the commemoration of the 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia.

Professional interaction

During the visit, there would be interactions between the personnel of Indian and Indonesian navies and they would share their best practices and experiences with each other.

KRI Usman Harun and INS Kamorta completed the second edition of ‘Samudra Shakti’, held in Visakhapatnam between November 4 and 7.

The ship will participate in professional interactions and events with the Indonesian Navy including operational discussions, Board Search Seizures (VBSS) drills, sports fixtures and social interactions.

The ship will also be participating in the PASSEX with the Indonesian Navy on November 13, a statement issued by the Easter Naval Command (ENC) said here on Sunday.

Strong defence cooperation is a vital component of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Indonesia and India.

Defence cooperation has attained a soaring trajectory through an increased number of ships, aircraft, military delegation visits, exercises, coordinated patrols and training exchanges, the release added.