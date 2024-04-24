INS Kalinga and GITAM varsity ink MoU for research in AR&VR of drone technology

April 24, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the INS Kalinga of Indian Navy and GITAM deemed-to-be University here on Wednesday on research and development in Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality (AR&VR) of Drone Technology for Surveillance, Smart City Project, Enhanced Energy and Power Factor Management and Non-Destructive Techniques for Civil Engineering Structures.

The addendum of the MoU was signed by Commodore Pradeep Patel, Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga, and D. Gunasekaran, Registrar of the university.

