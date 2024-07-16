GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INS Delhi gets Best Ship of Eastern Fleet award

Published - July 16, 2024 08:10 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

INS Delhi has been adjudged the Best Ship of the Eastern Fleet at the annual ‘Fleet Awards Function-2024’ held in Visakhapatnam.

The event was held on July 14 to acknowledge and celebrate the operational achievements of the Eastern Fleet during the pase year, according to a release here on Monday.

INS Kavaratti was given the award for the Best Ship in Corvettes/ OPVs/ LSTs while INS Shivalik, INS Sumedha and INS Sumitra were adjudged the most spirited ships of the Sunrise Fleet while carrying out a wide variety of challenging missions over the last one year.

Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command was the Chief Guest for the event which was hosted by Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

The year gone by witnessed a high tempo of operational activities as the Eastern Fleet was deployed within and beyond the Indian Ocean Region to safeguard our maritime interests. The combat edge of fleet ships was maintained and proven during several practice weapon firings in air, surface and sub-surface domains, the press release said.

Multiple exercises of varied nature including conventional naval exercises, amphibious and HADR exercises were conducted with participation of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

A cultural programme was organised as part of the awards function.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.