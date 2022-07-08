Inorbit Mall to come up in Visakhapatnam

It is to be established at Saligramapuram area, behind the hospital of VPA

The City of Destiny may soon have an Inorbit Shopping Mall, further decorating its skyline. Inorbits are big shopping malls, which houses world-class brands and are promoted by the Mumbai-based Raheja group.

It is learnt that the mall is coming up at Saligramapuram area, behind the hospital of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), and is barely a few metres from the NH 16.

Speaking to a section of the media a couple of days ago, Chairman of VPA K. Rama Mohana Rao said that about 17 acres of land has been leased out to the Raheja group at Saligramapuram to enable them to come up with the mall.

30 years lease

The land has been leased out for about 30 years at a lease rent of ₹125 crore for the lease period.

“VPA has land parcels and assets for development and they are given at the prevailing market price, which is transparent and accountable. Further enhancement of the lease period will be considered on that day’s prevailing market price,” said a senior officer from the VPA.

The widening of the road and levelling of the land has already begun, and this would be the second Inorbit mall, in the two Telugu speaking States, as one already exists in Hyderabad.

Top officials of the Raheja group had recently come to Visakhapatnam and had met IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Industry Minister also confirmed that the Rahejas are coming up with the Inorbit mall at Visakhapatnam.

It would be bigger and better than the earlier mall that was supposed to come up on Beach Road, and the place selected is also virgin and unexplored for business development, there will be no hassles such as traffic issues. And more importantly, this area would also develop, he said.