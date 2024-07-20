Innovate in energy fields to combat climate change, CSIR-NIO Chief Scientist urges IIPE students in Visakhapatnam 

Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research–National Institute Of Oceanography (CSIR-NIO) Visakhapatnam Regional Centre Chief Scientist V.V.S.S. Sarma has urged the students of Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE) to innovate in energy fields to combat climate change. Otherwise, he cautioned that it will have a cascading effect on the future generations. He participated as the chief guest at the fourth convocation of the IIPE here on Saturday.

Delivering the convocation address, Prof. Sarma stressed on adopting ethical practices in the energy sector as it can impact millions of lives and have a long-lasting consequences on environment. He urged the graduates to drive the digital transformation of the energy industry. As part of the ‘Make in India,’ promotion, Prof. Sarma urged for creation of trust on the Indian products in the global market.

IIPE Director Shalivahan and Registrar Ram Phal Dwivedi, faculty, staff, students and their parents, and guests participated in the event.

Prof. Shalivahan said that in the convocation, the institute conferred its first Ph.D. degree on Gouri Sankar Das who completed his research on the topic “Advanced Nano-carbons from Waste and Biomass for Renewable Energy Technologies, Green Hydrogen Production and Fabrication of Flexible Electronics“ under the guidance of Kumud M. Tripathi & Prof. Somnath Ghosh. In addition, 58 B.Tech. students, of whom 26 from Petroleum Engineering and 32 students from Chemical Engineering, were awarded the degrees.

Ms. Aayushi Jagat Gangwar of B.Tech (Petroleum Engineering course) received the President’s gold medal based on her academic excellence and merit in extra-curricular activities. Two students from each branch have received gold and silver medals for their academic excellence. The medal winners were Abdul Rahman S., (Institute’s gold medal in Chemical Engineering); B. Abhinav Tryambakrao (gold medal in Petroleum Engineering); Ayush Ranjan (silver medal in Chemical Engineering) and Aayushi Jagat Gangwar (silver medal in Chemical Engineering).

Prof. Shalivahan stressed on the need to take the lead in solving industry problems in oil and energy sectors. He urged the students to be scientific in approach and less stressed in life. He said that the construction activities of the permanent campus of the institute were under progress. He hoped that the next annual convocation would be held in the permanent campus of the institute. He sought strong alumni support for the institute’s development.

