‘Inland container depots play key role in supply chain’

GUNTUR

19 February 2021 08:55 IST

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, A.P. Martime Board, Ravindranath Reddy, on Thursday visited the Guntur Container Terminal.

Stating that Inland Container Terminals/Depots (ICD), which are also known as Dry Ports, play a key role in the global supply chain, he said that the ICDs were helpful to exporters and importers situated far away from sea ports.

He said the aim of the A.P. Maritime Board is to generate and facilitate more trade from the State . He suggested methods by which these services could be made available to customers from places far away from ports and asked the officials to plan for it. He promised that the board will give support to such proposals. He inspected the facilities available at the terminal.

