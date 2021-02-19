Visakhapatnam

‘Inland container depots play key role in supply chain’

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, A.P. Martime Board, Ravindranath Reddy, on Thursday visited the Guntur Container Terminal.

Stating that Inland Container Terminals/Depots (ICD), which are also known as Dry Ports, play a key role in the global supply chain, he said that the ICDs were helpful to exporters and importers situated far away from sea ports.

He said the aim of the A.P. Maritime Board is to generate and facilitate more trade from the State . He suggested methods by which these services could be made available to customers from places far away from ports and asked the officials to plan for it. He promised that the board will give support to such proposals. He inspected the facilities available at the terminal.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 8:57:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/inland-container-depots-play-key-role-in-supply-chain/article33876568.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY