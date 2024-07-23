Injustice done to Andhra Pradesh in Union Budget, alleges CPI

The CPI leaders and activists staged a demonstration outside the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Tuesday in protest against the ‘injustice meted to A.P.’ in the Union Budget-2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party district secretary M. Pydiraju recalled that ahead of the 2019 general elections Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the railway zone would be established with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam. He deplored the lack of allocation of funds in the budget for operationalisation of the zone. He alleged that more funds were allocated to Bihar, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand in view of the forthcoming elections in those States.

He also said that the special funds were announced for the backward districts of North Andhra and Rayalaseema only to ‘fool the people’.

CPI leaders Kasireddy Satyanarayana, SK Rehaman, P. Chandrasekhar, R. Srinivasa Rao and JD Naidu participated in the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.