ADVERTISEMENT

Injustice done to Andhra Pradesh in Union Budget, alleges CPI

Published - July 23, 2024 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘No funds allocated for operationalisation of South Coast Railway Zone’

The Hindu Bureau

CPI leaders staging a protest outside the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The CPI leaders and activists staged a demonstration outside the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Tuesday in protest against the ‘injustice meted to A.P.’ in the Union Budget-2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party district secretary M. Pydiraju recalled that ahead of the 2019 general elections Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the railway zone would be established with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam. He deplored the lack of allocation of funds in the budget for operationalisation of the zone. He alleged that more funds were allocated to Bihar, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand in view of the forthcoming elections in those States.

He also said that the special funds were announced for the backward districts of North Andhra and Rayalaseema only to ‘fool the people’.

CPI leaders Kasireddy Satyanarayana, SK Rehaman, P. Chandrasekhar, R. Srinivasa Rao and JD Naidu participated in the protest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US