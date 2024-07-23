GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Injustice done to Andhra Pradesh in Union Budget, alleges CPI

‘No funds allocated for operationalisation of South Coast Railway Zone’

Published - July 23, 2024 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI leaders staging a protest outside the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Tuesday.

CPI leaders staging a protest outside the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The CPI leaders and activists staged a demonstration outside the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Tuesday in protest against the ‘injustice meted to A.P.’ in the Union Budget-2024.

The party district secretary M. Pydiraju recalled that ahead of the 2019 general elections Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the railway zone would be established with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam. He deplored the lack of allocation of funds in the budget for operationalisation of the zone. He alleged that more funds were allocated to Bihar, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand in view of the forthcoming elections in those States.

He also said that the special funds were announced for the backward districts of North Andhra and Rayalaseema only to ‘fool the people’.

CPI leaders Kasireddy Satyanarayana, SK Rehaman, P. Chandrasekhar, R. Srinivasa Rao and JD Naidu participated in the protest.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.