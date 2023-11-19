INHS Kalyani conducts multi-speciality medical camp at Chepala Uppada village, near Bheemunipatnam, in Visakhapatnam

November 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A multi-speciality medical camp was conducted by INHS Kalyani, under the aegis of HQ ENC, as part of Navy Day celebrations-2023, at Chepala Uppada village, near Bheemunipatnam, here on Saturday.

The camp led by Surg Cdr Oommen Nainan had an enthusiastic participation by the villagers and inmates of an old-age home with over 316 beneficiaries having been screened by medical officers and specialists in Medicine, Surgery, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, ENT, Eye, Skin and Dental care.

Talks and demonstrations for schoolchildren and adults were also conducted. The camp was supported by staff of INS Kalinga and INS Karna.