HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INHS Kalyani conducts multi-speciality medical camp at Chepala Uppada village, near Bheemunipatnam, in Visakhapatnam

November 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A multi-speciality medical camp was conducted by INHS Kalyani, under the aegis of HQ ENC, as part of Navy Day celebrations-2023, at Chepala Uppada village, near Bheemunipatnam, here on Saturday.

The camp led by Surg Cdr Oommen Nainan had an enthusiastic participation by the villagers and inmates of an old-age home with over 316 beneficiaries having been screened by medical officers and specialists in Medicine, Surgery, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, ENT, Eye, Skin and Dental care.

Talks and demonstrations for schoolchildren and adults were also conducted. The camp was supported by staff of INS Kalinga and INS Karna.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.