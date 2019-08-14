Infra, jobs high on agenda of VMRDA

Projects that will aid in employment generation and infrastructure would be sanctioned for execution on a priority basis by the Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said on Tuesday.

At a review meeting with VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, he said projects that would meet the aforementioned objectives would be accorded permission.

The Minister said the upcoming flyover at NAD Junction should be completed on priority. On Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s statement that there was public opposition to the proposed integrated museum project on Beach Road, Mr. Satyanarayana said public opinion would be taken into account before going ahead with the project.

Mr. Satyanarayana asked officials to submit a letter seeking permission to continue work on the Visakha Valley-Beach Road and Duvvada-Lankelapalem masterplan roads as an order was issued earlier that projects where 25% of the work was not completed would be scrapped.

Masterplan

Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao said the VMRDA Board had to be constituted and made a presentation on several proposed projects including the redevelopment of Kailasagiri and Mudasarlova park, the IT City project in Madhurawada, multi-level parking project in the city and the integrated development project on Yarada hill.

He said the masterplan for the next 20 years would be ready by March 2020. The authority needed financial assistance and unless projects were sanctioned by the government, self-sufficiency could not be achieved, he said.