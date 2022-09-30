Infosys will start operations from Visakhapatnam from October 1, says IT Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has said that even as the State government is taking steps to make Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital, industry majors are dropping anchor in the port city. The assurance given to the industry on extension of incentives is another attraction for them, he said.

Mr. Amarnath held a meeting with the District Collector, Police Commissioner and representatives of Infosys at the Government Circuit House here on Friday.

Though past governments had made efforts to make Visakhapatnam as an IT hub, their attempts failed to produce the desired results, he said. The efforts being made by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in this direction have started yielding results with IT major Infosys preparing the ground to start operations from the city, he said.

Infosys vice-president Raghu Boddupalli and senior officials of the company participated in the meeting. They sought provision of AC buses from different corners of the city to the IT Hills at Rushikonda for the convenience of employees. They also sought provision of street lights, CC cameras, police patrolling and GPS for taxies for the safety of employees after dusk.

Mr. Raghu said that from next year, the company would train students of engineering colleges and provide them jobs.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Amarnath said that Andhra Pradesh has bagged the number 1 position in Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and reputed organisations have given awards to the State for its investor-friendly atmosphere in the State. He recalled that between 2004 and 2009, the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had started IT SEZs in Visakhapatnam in combined Andhra Pradesh. Though some IT companies were set up during that time, it was only after Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as Chief Minister, that IT majors have started coming to Visakhapatnam, he said.

He said that in the last six months, a number of IT companies have studied the feasibility of opening their branches in Visakhapatnam as part of which Infosys has come to the city in this year. It was satisfied with the prompt response of the government and was planning to start operations in the city from October 1. He said that once Infosys starts functioning from the city, some other MNC s would also plan to start their operations from Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Amarnath said that Infosys would soon conduct campus selections in the city. The State government was prepared to give additional land required for expansion of the company in the city, he said.

