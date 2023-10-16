Infosys launches future ready workplace in Vizag, says CFO at inauguration ceremony

October 16, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Infosys chief financial officer Nilanjan Roy said that they created a state-of-the-art development centre designed in alignment with Infosys’ future-ready hybrid workplace strategy in Visakhapatnam.

Spread across 83,750 square feet, the Visakhapatnam development centre will provide greater flexibility to employees to work in a hybrid mode, and closer to their home.

Additionally, in alignment with Infosys’ ESG commitments and green building standards, the office is constructed to be efficient in terms of energy and water usage, as well as waste management.

The new centre will enable Infosys to also attract, re-skill, and up-skill local talent to work on global opportunities through next-gen technologies like Cloud, AI, and Digital, he added.

Nilanjan Roy, further, said, “Aimed at bringing the workspace closer to Infoscions, this center will further our approach towards creating hybrid workplaces, and also offer new opportunities to the local talent pool. Visakhapatnam has developed into a favorable investment destination, and we are very grateful to the State Government of Andhra Pradesh for extending their support as we commence our operations here.”

The Vizag centre will accommodate approximately 1,000 employees, is aligned with Infosys’ future-ready hybrid workplace strategy.

He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for inaugurating the Centre here during the auspicious period.

The State IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, the Health and Visakhapatnam in-charge minister Vidadala Rajini accompanied the CM.

Niladri Prasad Mishra and Raghu Boddupally, Vice Presidents, Infosys were present.