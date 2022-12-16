Infosys founder Narayana Murthy to attend Andhra University alumni meet in Visakhapatnam on December 17

December 16, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Founder of Infosys Limited N.R. Narayana Murthy will be visiting Andhra University and would take part as the chief guest in the Andhra University Alumni Meeting which is going to be organised by Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) at AU Convention Centre on the Beach Road here on December 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials, the alumni meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. While Mr. Narayana Murthy, is the chief guest, CMD, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Alluri Indra Kumar, will be the guest of honour,. The event will be also presided by Group Chairman, GMR group, and founder-Chairman of AAA, G.M. Rao.

Vice-Chancellor, AU and Chief Patron, AAA, P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and former AU V-C & Chairman, AAA, Beela Satyanarayana, will grace the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several alumni of Andhra University from different parts of the country and abroad are expected to participate in the meet. Several illustrious alumni of AU will also deliver their speeches.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US