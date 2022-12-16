Infosys founder Narayana Murthy to attend Andhra University alumni meet in Visakhapatnam on December 17

December 16, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Founder of Infosys Limited N.R. Narayana Murthy will be visiting Andhra University and would take part as the chief guest in the Andhra University Alumni Meeting which is going to be organised by Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) at AU Convention Centre on the Beach Road here on December 17.

According to the officials, the alumni meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. While Mr. Narayana Murthy, is the chief guest, CMD, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Alluri Indra Kumar, will be the guest of honour,. The event will be also presided by Group Chairman, GMR group, and founder-Chairman of AAA, G.M. Rao.

Vice-Chancellor, AU and Chief Patron, AAA, P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and former AU V-C & Chairman, AAA, Beela Satyanarayana, will grace the occasion.

Several alumni of Andhra University from different parts of the country and abroad are expected to participate in the meet. Several illustrious alumni of AU will also deliver their speeches.