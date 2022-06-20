Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh members meet Minister

June 20, 2022 23:01 IST

They urge him to get Centre for Development of Advanced Computing to Visakhapatnam

The members of ITAAP (Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh) met IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The ITAAP team led by Sridhar Kosaraju, Narayana Rao and O. Naresh Kumar discussed various issues such as various initiatives to fast track IT investments in Visakhapatnam and also requested the Minister to release the pending incentives.

The Minister was also informed about the starting of a full-fledged film lab in Symbiosys at the IT Park in Rushikonda.

The ITAAP members also discussed about getting the Internet exchange (NIXI) to Visakhapatnam to speed up Internet and reduce bandwidth costs.

The Minister was also asked to get the CDAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) to Visakhapatnam and speed up the setting of the STPI incubation centre in Viskhapatnam in coordination with Andhra University.

Mr. Naresh also said that a networking meet with all IT companies and a visit to IT parks was scheduled for the next month.