Infor Myopia Centre, supported by Infor(India) Pvt. Ltd., was inaugurated at LV Prasad Eye Institute, GMRV Campus, here on Saturday.

Dean of the School of Business, GITAM Deemed to be University, Raja P. Pappu, Dr. Virendra Sachdeva, Head of GMRV campus of LVPEI, and Dr. Pavan Verkicharla, the Network Head of Infor Centre, were present.

A lecture was organised to raise awareness among the general public about myopia.

