Infant deaths scare tribal hamlet in Visakha Agency

15 babies reportedly succumbed to unknown disease in two years, ITDA to send medical teams

Infant deaths in a tribal hamlet in the Agency area of the district reportedly due to an unknown disease have created a scare among the residents forcing pregnant women to leave for other places to protect their babies.

In the last two years, about 15 infants died at Patha Rudakota due to the illness, say residents.

The village, located around 17 km from Pedabayulu mandal headquarters, houses about 120 families consisting of about 600 people.

The disease with symptoms such as vomiting, fever, breathlessness and a few other health issues has been afflicting infants within two to four months of their birth. The situation has worsened in the last six months with eight infants succumbing to the illness, local people say.

According to them, most of the deaths have occurred late night and babies barely survived two to three hours after showing the first symptoms. In several cases, parents hardly had any time to shift them to hospital.

Twenty-five-year-old Sudha (name changed) from the village says, “My son suffered breathlessness and seizure all of a sudden one day. Even as we were preparing to go to a hospital, he breathed his last. He was very healthy and active till then.”

T. Simhadri, a government school teacher from the village, lost his two children to the disease in less than two years. In February 2020, his four-month-old baby boy succumbed to the illness. In March this year, he lost the second baby aged two months.

“After delivery, both babies were healthy. Later when we took them for health check-up, they were fine. But suddenly in the night they died. Mine is not the only such case. There are many parents who have suffered a similar fate and are in pain. The government should help us,” says Mr. Simhadri.

A few elderly persons in the village say they have never seen such deaths before and attribute it to superstitious beliefs and black magic. However, local youth and educated residents are making efforts to take the issue to the notice of the government for action.

Traditional medicines

According to a senior medical officer from Pedabayulu, many of them use traditional medicines without any prescription, which may have caused the problem.

Responding over the issue, the project officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, R. Gopala Krishna says he has come to know about it and is preparing to send a team of doctors from King George Hospital to ascertain the actual cause of deaths. The doctors may visit the village by next week.

“The Government will definitely take necessary action after the team of doctors ascertains the cause of the illness,” he says.