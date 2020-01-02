Inebriated man ‘murders’ wife over fidelity issues

A woman government teacher died after her husband allegedly hit her with a grain pounder, at Chekkanagar near Payakaraopeta in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Kancharla M. Kamalakshmi, while the accused is Kacharla Sobhan Raju (55).

According to police, Raju used to pick up fights with Kamalakshmi over fidelity issues after consuming liquor regularly.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, Raju reportedly returned home drunken and exchanged heated arguments with Kamalakshmi. In a fit of rage, Raju allegedly hit Kamalakshmi on her head with a grain pounder and fled from the spot.

The locals found Kamalakshmi lying in a pool of blood and shifted her to the government hospital at Payakaraopeta. However, the doctors there advised them to shift Kamalakshmi to King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag.

Kamalakshmi was declared brought dead by the doctors at KGH. The couple has a son and a daughter, both engineering graduates.

The police have registered a case against Raju under Section 302 of IPC and launched a search to trace him.