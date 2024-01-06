GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Industries Minister launches handlooms and handicrafts calendar in Visakhapatnam

January 06, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath launched the 2024 calendar showcasing handlooms and handicrafts, during a programme here on Friday. The calendar was prepared by Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation (APHDC) and Andhra Pradesh Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation (APCO). The calendar features images on each page highlighting the diverse handloom and handicraft heritage of Andhra Pradesh. The pages are also integrated with QR codes, which can give access to information about the showcased products and links to purchase them from e-commerce platforms. Mr. Amarnath said that the collaboration underscores the government’s commitment to promoting Andhra Pradesh’s cultural richness.

Top News Today

