Industries Minister Amarnath poses 10 questions to Pawan Kalyan, wants him to answer them during Varahi Yatra beginning in Visakhapatnam on August 10

August 09, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath

The Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday urged Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who is slated to resume the part-3 of his Varahi Yatra in Visakhapatnam from August 10, to answer 10 questions

The Minister said that the people of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh want answers to the 10 questions from Mr. Pawan Kalyan. Some of them about Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s stand on privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant, his opposition to the Executive capital status to Visakhapatnam despite his professional life beginning here, his divorce to a city girl from his own caste, Kapu, who hailed from Visakhapatnam, and his silence when the Polavaram irrigation projects stalled for nearly three years during Chandrababu Naidu regime.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan may take up his yatra in Visakhapatnam to criticise Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The purpose of the trip is to support Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and criticise Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. If Pawan Kalyan really wanted to become the Chief Minister, he should have prepared the names of his party’s candidates for all the 175 Assembly seats in the State by this time,” Mr. Amarnath said, while reading out the questions in front of the media at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The Minister clarified that he need not worry about the allegations levelled against him regarding the alleged land scam in Vissannapeta in his constituency. He was honest and he would not be afraid if Mr. Pawan Kalyan wants to visit his Assembly segment during the Varahi Yatra, Mr. Amarnath said.

