Industrialists in Andhra Pradesh hail Interim Budget focus on health, infrastructure and agriculture

The Interim Union Budget 2024 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 (Thursday) received positive response from the key industrialists in Andhra Pradesh during a live-telecast session arranged by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh. The industrialists lauded the emphasis laid on critical sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure and agriculture in the Interim Budget.

CII State Chapter Vice-Chairman V. Murali Krishna commended the Central government’s lifesaving initiative to address cervical cancer through vaccination programmes for young girls. He said that vaccination would combat the high mortality rate associated with the disease. The extension of health insurance coverage for ASHA and Anganwadi workers was also praised. “The announcements such as setting up more medical colleges, streamlining maternal and child healthcare schemes are in right direction towards achieving a holistic commitment to health,” he said.

CII Visakhapatnam Chapter Vice-Chairman Grandhi Rajesh hailed the establishment of three major economic railway corridors for efficient transportation of essential resources, saying that it would act as a catalyst for industrial transformation. “Strategic investments, coupled with enhanced port connectivity and high-traffic density routes, are poised to significantly improve logistical efficiency and reduce costs,” he opined.

The capital expenditure of ₹11.1 lakh crore will continue to drive the ecosystem and accelerate growth. Focus on R&D corpus, support to MSMEs, enhancing logistics will create employment, strengthen economy and boost innovation in private sector, he added.

RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Director (Commercial) D.K. Mohanty emphasised the increased allocation of funds for infrastructure development, reaching approximately ₹11.1 lakh crore during FY24-25. He pointed out the potential surge in steel consumption in sectors such as railways and defence due to the additional funds allocated to their projects, stressing the importance of reducing steel imports and bolstering domestic production.

Rujul Chemicals Private Limited director R.V.S. Rudraraju said initiatives like the low-interest, long-term loans and increased infrastructure spending would serve as the key drivers of innovation and economic growth.

Vijaynagar Biotech Private Limited executive chairman D. Tirupathi Raju lauded the measures aimed at enhancing production, promoting technology-driven practices, and providing financial support through the increased credit target of ₹20 lakh crore.