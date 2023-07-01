Industrial accidents: Workers unions allege lack of basic safety measures and non-conduct of safety audits

July 01, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Special Economic Zone in Achutapuram and JN Pharmacity in Parawada have been witnessing a number of industrial accidents since the last few years. The fire accident at Sahithi Pharma Private Limited Unit – I leaving two dead and five injured at Atchutapuram SEZ has once again sparked a debate over the safety standards being implemented at the industries. Members of various workers unions allege lack of basic safety measures at the units and non-conduct of safety audits from time-to-time.

CPI(M) Anakapalli District Secretary K. Lokanadham demanded that the government identify those responsible for the accident in which two were dead and four others are battling for life. He also demanded payment of a compensation of ₹1 crore each to the bereaved families.

“It is very unfortunate that the State Government has failed to control such mishaps in industries in Atchutapuram and Parawada. The government has colluded with the management members of these units and has turned a blind eye towards these mishaps, though a number of workers are losing lives. The government is ready to give subsidies to the managements to set up industries, but it is least bothered over the workers safety measures,” Mr. Lokanadham alleged.

Some of the workers union members allege that the government claims that they are conducting safety audit from time to time is not true.

“It was back in 2016, the then government has conducted safety audit after there was an industrial accident at Duvvada. Since then, no audit was taken up. Whenever such accidents occur, the government conducts an inquiry and some days later, the issue gets diluted. No permanent measures are not being taken to deal with the issue. Due to the negligence and apathy of the government, several poor workers are being killed,” alleged CITU leader Satyanarayana.

Some of the workers union members demand that the government check the condition of reactors, pipelines and key units where workers are placed. They also allege that no safety gear is being provided to the workers. Though in some industries, safety gear is provided, the quality is poor.

Villages in the vicinity of these industries face the consequences after these accidents by being affected with severe pollution, they alleged.

‘Steps will be taken to control accidents’

I.T Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that despite conducting safety audits such accidents are taking place. He assured to take steps to control such mishaps.

“Some unions may allege that human negligence is leading to such accidents. This is not true. If there are any technical duties in an industry, obviously the management would hire and place proper qualified employees. No one wants to place the industry in unsafe hands. During safety audit, these factors are also being checked without fail,” he said.