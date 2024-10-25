ADVERTISEMENT

Induction training programme for GST Inspectors concludes in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 25, 2024 09:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) conducted valedictory of the 14-week induction training for the newly-appointed 32 GST Inspectors and three-weeks of induction training for the newly-appointed 19 tax assistants, here on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Visakha Range, Gopinath Jatti, attended the programme as the chief guest. Training reports were presented and certificates were distributed to the graduating officers. An e-book on ‘Demand and Adjudication’ was launched by the DIG during the programme. Mementoes were presented to the officers, who excelled in academics and sports activities.

Additional Director General of NACIN, Ravi Kiran Edara, congratulated the outgoing trainees and stressedthe need to put into use the skills learnt during the training.

