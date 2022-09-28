Indrani Jagga Row’s statue unveiled

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 28, 2022 08:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Indrani Jagga Row’s statue unveiled. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich tributes were paid to the late Indrani Jagga Row, an educationist, who had dedicated her life to the cause of promotion of education.

A statue of Indrani Jagga Row was unveiled at Mrs. AVN College, to mark her death anniversary, here, on Tuesday. The statue was installed under the auspices of retired Lecturer Krishna Kumari.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

College Vice-Chairman and Correspondent Adeep Bhanoji Rao recalled the services of his late mother as Vice-Chairperson and Correspondent of the college for nearly a decade. She had also stressed on the importance of women and girls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app