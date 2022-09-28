Indrani Jagga Row’s statue unveiled

Rich tributes were paid to the late Indrani Jagga Row, an educationist, who had dedicated her life to the cause of promotion of education.

A statue of Indrani Jagga Row was unveiled at Mrs. AVN College, to mark her death anniversary, here, on Tuesday. The statue was installed under the auspices of retired Lecturer Krishna Kumari.

College Vice-Chairman and Correspondent Adeep Bhanoji Rao recalled the services of his late mother as Vice-Chairperson and Correspondent of the college for nearly a decade. She had also stressed on the importance of women and girls.