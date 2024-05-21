GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indo-US workshop underscores the crucial role of industry-academia partnerships in advancing hydrogen technology: IIPE Director

Visakhapatnam is poised to become India’s first hydrogen city exemplifying sustainable energy solutions, he says

Published - May 21, 2024 06:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Indo-US workshop on Hydrogen and Global Decarbonisation, co-hosted by the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, and Stony Brook University (USA), was held here on Tuesday.

The IIPE Director Shalivahan said that the workshop marked a significant milestone in international academic and industrial collaboration. Visakhapatnam is poised to become India’s first hydrogen city exemplifying sustainable energy solutions. The workshop underscored the crucial role of industry-academia partnerships in advancing hydrogen technology and achieving global energy targets., he added.

He thanked the NTPC for its support in the hydrogen generation project. The unique feature of the workshp is breakout sessions which would be a group activity and the participants strategise every day topic to come up with the top three priorities.

Prof. Devinder Mahajan, Stony Brook University, the keynote speaker, emphasised the importance of goal-oriented research and commended the NTPC-IIPE collaboration for its innovative hydrogen production initiatives.

S.K. Sinha, Project Director, NTPC Simhadri, discussed the use of seawater for condenser cooling and the installation of a 25 MW floating solar panel, forecasting NTPC to become a 130 GW company by 2032.

U.K. Bhattacharya, Director of NTPC Projects, highlighted the recent commissioning of a 1-TPD hydrogen plant and the potential of chemical and electrochemical engineering in addressing the global energy challenges.

