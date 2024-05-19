Indo-US workshop on Hydrogen and Global Decarbonisation to be organised in Visakhapatnam from May 21

The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with Stony Brook University, New York, is set to host a Indo-US workshop on Hydrogen and Global Decarbonisation here from May 21 to 23.

Devinder Mahajan from Stony Brook University, an expert in clean fuel production technologies and decarbonisation, will bring forward the latest advancements in green hydrogen and energy transition.

IIPE Director Shalivahan on Sunday stated that a forum was specifically designed for industry executives in the energy sector to discuss and exchange ideas on hydrogen as a crucial element in global decarbonisation efforts.

The three-day workshop includes comprehensive sessions on climate change, fossil fuels, and decarbonisation strategies using potential carbon-less alternatives, with special emphasis on the hydrogen value chain.

Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, former Director (Projects), NTPC, will grace the event as the chief guest.

S.K. Sinha, Head of Projects, NTPC, Simhadri, will be the guest of honour.

Krishnasri V. Kurada of IIPE Visakhapatnam will provide insights into the storage and transportation of hydrogen. The event has technology specialists from leading renewable energy industries as speakers.

Interactive breakout sessions will enable participants to identify challenges and strategise solutions within the hydrogen value chain. The final day will explore decarbonisation pathways for hydrogen adoption in key industrial sectors, emphasising techno-economic and life cycle analyses and the potential for regional demonstration projects.

This workshop represents a unique opportunity for stakeholders across various sectors to collaborate and contribute to reducing carbon emissions through innovative hydrogen technologies.