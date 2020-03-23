IndiGo to operate 12 flights from Vizag today

IndiGo Airlines flights will operate the following 12 flights from Visakhapatnam to various destinations on Monday, according to a statement issued by AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) on Sunday.

They are Vizag – Bengaluru 287, Vizag – Hyderabad 608, Vizag – Delhi 2784, Vizag – Kolkata – 557, Vizag – Chennai 881, Vizag – Chennai 512, Vizag – Hyderabad 783, Vizag – Delhi 2772, Vizag – Bengaluru 216, Vizag – Rajahmundry 7967, Vizag – Hyderabad 883 and Vizag – Hyderabad 742.