Visakhapatnam

IndiGo to operate 12 flights from Vizag today

IndiGo Airlines flights will operate the following 12 flights from Visakhapatnam to various destinations on Monday, according to a statement issued by AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) on Sunday.

They are Vizag – Bengaluru 287, Vizag – Hyderabad 608, Vizag – Delhi 2784, Vizag – Kolkata – 557, Vizag – Chennai 881, Vizag – Chennai 512, Vizag – Hyderabad 783, Vizag – Delhi 2772, Vizag – Bengaluru 216, Vizag – Rajahmundry 7967, Vizag – Hyderabad 883 and Vizag – Hyderabad 742.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 1:18:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/indigo-to-operate-12-flights-from-vizag-today/article31138032.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY