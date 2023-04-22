ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo gets nod for self-handling of outbound cargo at Visakhapatnam airport

April 22, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved the ‘self-handling’ of outbound cargo by M/s InterGlobe Aviation Limited(IndiGo) at Visakhapatnam International Airport.

The AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) vice-president O. Naresh Kumar thanked Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana for his support in achieving the facility. He noted that Vizag Airport is the first in India, where self-handling of security clearance for cargo is given to IndiGo or any other airline. The self-handling operations will start from Saturday.

