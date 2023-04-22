HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IndiGo gets nod for self-handling of outbound cargo at Visakhapatnam airport

April 22, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved the ‘self-handling’ of outbound cargo by M/s InterGlobe Aviation Limited(IndiGo) at Visakhapatnam International Airport.

The AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) vice-president O. Naresh Kumar thanked Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana for his support in achieving the facility. He noted that Vizag Airport is the first in India, where self-handling of security clearance for cargo is given to IndiGo or any other airline. The self-handling operations will start from Saturday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.