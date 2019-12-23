IndiGo flights to Chennai, Hyderabad from today

IndiGo will operate new flight services on the Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam route on all days, beginning Monday (December 23). The revised timings submitted by the airlines have been approved, the officials said.

According to the revised schedule, the 6E 7281 flight from Chennai will land at the city airport at 5.50 a.m. and take off as 6 E 7282 for Hyderabad at 6.10 a.m. Flight no. 6 E 7283 from Hyderabad will land here at 9.55 a.m. and take off as 6 E 7284 to Chennai at 10.55 a.m.

Earlier, the IndiGo flight from Chennai was supposed land in the city at 6.25 a.m. and take off for Hyderabad at 6.45 a.m. The flight from Hyderabad was scheduled to land here at 10.40 a.m. and take off for Chennai at 11.10 a.m. Even as the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had accorded permission for operation of the flights, the Navy had not approved the slots, which prompted the airline to revise the schedule.

Peak-hour slots

A.P. Air Travel Association leaders O. Naresh Kumar, D.S. Varma and K. Kumar Raja brought the issue to the notice of Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana who took it up with the Navy officials. They also sought the intervention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to resolve the issue pertaining to the peak-hour slots.