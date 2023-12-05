Cyclone Michaung | IndiGo cancels flights from Vizag on December 5

December 05, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

All flights of IndiGo from Vizag to various destinations were cancelled on December 5 due to cyclone Michaung. IndiGo operates around 20 flights, a day, from Vizag to Hyderabad, Tirupati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Vijayawada and a few other destinations.

Air India, Spice Jet and other flights are expected to operate normally today as the airline operators haven’t announced any cancellations, so far, Airport Director Raja Reddy, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Around 30 flights operate from Vizag Airport every day. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) has informed that the airport will be in operation round-the-clock on Tuesday to handle any diversions or emergencies due to the cyclone, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT