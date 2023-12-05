ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung | IndiGo cancels flights from Vizag on December 5

December 05, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Other flights to operate normally, says Airport Director

The Hindu Bureau

Clouds hover over Visakhapatnam as the city is engulfed in fog and a steady drizzle due to cyclonic storm Michaung in Visakhapatnam on December 05, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

All flights of IndiGo from Vizag to various destinations were cancelled on December 5 due to cyclone Michaung. IndiGo operates around 20 flights, a day, from Vizag to Hyderabad, Tirupati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Vijayawada and a few other destinations.

Air India, Spice Jet and other flights are expected to operate normally today as the airline operators haven’t announced any cancellations, so far, Airport Director Raja Reddy, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Around 30 flights operate from Vizag Airport every day. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) has informed that the airport will be in operation round-the-clock on Tuesday to handle any diversions or emergencies due to the cyclone, he said.

