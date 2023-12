IndiGo cancels flights from Visakhapatnam due to Cyclone Michaung

December 04, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Several flights operating to and from Visakhapatnam were cancelled on December 4 (Monday) in view of Cyclone Michaung.

IndiGo cancelled Visakhapatnam–Tirupati, Tirupati–Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada– Visakhapatnam and Visakhapatnam– Vijayawada flights.

It also cancelled bigger flights (A320) Chennai – Visakhapatnam and Visakhapatnam–Chennai and Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad flight (scheduled to leave at 3.55 p.m.).

“The Chennai flights has been cancelled due to bad weather in Chennai. Other bigger flights are operating from Visakhapatnam airport as usual as of now,” Airport Director Raja Reddy said on December 4 (Monday) morning.

