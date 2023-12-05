HamberMenu
IndiGo cancels a few flights from Visakhapatnam on December 6

December 05, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

IndiGo has announced cancellation of a few flights from Visakhapatnam Airport on December 6.

Flight no. 6 E 7128, scheduled to arrive in Vizag Airport at 9.05 a.m. from Vijayawada, and flight no. 6 E 7063 scheduled to leave for Tirupati from Vizag at 9.25 a.m. on Wednesday(December 6) are cancelled. Similarly, flight no. 6 E 7912, scheduled to arrive in Vizag at 12.45 p.m. from Kurnool, and flight no. 6 E 7913, scheduled to leave for Kurnool from Vizag at 1.10 p.m. stand cancelled on December 6, according to Airport Director Raja Reddy.

