Indigenous seeds expo held in Visakhapatnam

In an attempt to highlight the importance of protecting the native seeds, an exhibition of indigenous seeds was organised by the Green Climate, an NGO, in Madhurawada on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Green Climate secretary J.V. Ratnam underlined the need for saving the indigenous seeds from extinction. He said that the organisation had been conducting awareness programmes for the past 20 days.

A retired tahsildar, T. Sai Prakash said that Green Climate had been spreading the message through development of a nursery with involvement of students. The students explained the visitors about the environmental protection measures.