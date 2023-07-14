Indigenisation initiatives have helped elevate India’s image: Satheesh Reddy

July 14, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister G. Satheesh Reddy has said that the indigenisation initiatives launched by the Government of India during the last eight years changed the outlook of various countries towards India.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday evening, Dr. Satheesh Reddy said that the Centre was providing ample opportunities to the private sector to partner in the manufacturing of equipment in various sectors, including defence, and was opening up facilities in the government sector for the use of private industries.

Calling for a change in the mindset to transform the system, Dr. Satheesh Reddy, who is also the former chief of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), said that the DRDO itself gave 150 Development-cum-Production Partnerships (DCPPs) to the private sector. The private industry was being involved from the prototype stage itself. The private partners were also being involved in the manufacture of missiles and bombs, he said, adding that India was working with the USA in the areas of critical and emerging technologies.

Referring to start-ups, Dr. Reddy said that the start-ups, which numbered around 400 in 2016, have crossed the 1-lakh mark now. A vast majority of them were coming out with products not just for India but also for the world, he said.

He appreciated the changing mindset of young Indians and their commitment to working in India rather than going abroad. About 70% of IITians were preferring to stay back in India. Similarly, while the students opting for IT was 90% in the past, advanced material technology, core technologies and defence technologies were being explored by youngsters. A majority of those who went abroad were looking to return to India, he said.

Mr. Reddy said that a lot of activities were going on in and around Visakhapatnam, which has a vibrant defence ecosystem due to the presence of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) headquarters, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) and the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL).

